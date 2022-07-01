Rairangpur Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate killed in mishap

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) of Rairangpur Smaranika Pradhan died in a road mishap on Thursday. The accident took place on National Highway-49 near Chainebeda, around five km from Jashipur. Police said the SDJM and her husband Biswajit Jena were on way to Puri in a car when the vehicle skidded off road and rammed into a nearby electricity pole.

Eyewitnesses said Biswajit, who was behind the wheel, took a sharp turn in order to save a dog which suddenly appeared in front of the car. The vehicle swerved to the right and jumped over the divider before hitting the utility police.

The couple was rushed to Jashipur hospital where the doctors declared Smaranika brought dead. Biswajit has sustained injuries in the accident. Jashipur IIC Kshyamasagar Panda said the SDJM’s body was sent to Karanjia hospital for postmortem. A case under sections 279 and 304 (A) has been registered and investigation is underway. Smaranika belonged to Krushnaprasad area in Puri district. She had got married last year.