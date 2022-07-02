STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One and a half month old baby girl ‘sold’ by parents rescued in Jajpur district

The incident came to the fore after Dasarathpur (CDPO) Manjula Rath filed a complaint with Mangalpur police about an infant being sold to an issue-less couple for 7000 rupees.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Mangalpur police on Friday rescued a one-and-a-half month old baby girl from a couple in Champeipal village in Jajpur district who allegedly bought her for `7000.  However, the parents of the child have refuted the allegation.

According to sources, one Lizarani Das of Prakatpur village under Dasarathpur block in Jajpur district gave birth to a baby girl at Mangalpur CHC on May 17. As the couple had two daughters and it is unable to fend for another child due to poverty, Lizarani and her husband Suresh Das decided to give away the newborn to one of their relatives Subash Palei and Madhusmita Palei.

The incident came to the fore after Dasarathpur Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Manjula Rath filed a complaint with Mangalpur police about an infant being sold to an issue-less couple for ` 7000. Based on the complaint, Mangalpur police registered a case and started investigation. The baby girl was rescued from Champeipal village on Friday evening.

Jajpur SP Rahul P R has confirmed the rescue of the child. “We have rescued the baby girl from a couple in Champeipal village. We have handed over the baby to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The child has been kept in the custody of the CWC,” the SP said. “Further action will be taken as per the finding of the inquiry,” he added. However, the SP said no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.
“We have not sold our child. We are poor and already have two daughters. So we decided to give away the third child to one of our relatives who do not have kids so that the child gets a good place to grow up and not be affected by our poverty,” said Suresh, father of the child.

