Rath Yatra: The lord reunites with faithfuls

Rajkumar Mohanty By

PURI: It was as if the Holy Trinity could not wait to be reunited with the devotees after two long years that Lord Jagannath along with Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra came out of Srimandir three hours earlier than schedule for the annual Rath Yatra at Puri on Friday.The Bada Danda (Grand Road), which had turned into a sea of humanity, was engulfed in a multitude of emotions as the deities came galloping with giant floral tiaras swinging on their heads through the Simhadwar led by a music concert comprising cymbals, mrudang, bugle, blowing of conch shell and display of Odissi dance.

The devotees visibly went into a trance at the sight of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, jostling among themselves to have a glimpse of the deities and raising their hands in submission of Bhakti. Hariom, Huluhuli, chants and reciting of hymns rented the atmosphere while various groups of devotees displayed dance and music, welcoming the Gods.

Devotees dressed as Lord Hanuman pose before the chariots of the Trinity during the Rath Yatra festival in Puri, on Friday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

The overcast weather notwithstanding, high humidity made things difficult for the gathering. Yet, they were undeterred. Scores of fire units were deployed with water sprinkling machines to cool down the atmosphere. Despite their best efforts, about a 100 persons fell unconscious and were rushed to the district headquarters hospital. They have all recovered, doctors said.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chief Justice S Muralidhar of Orissa High Court and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among those who pulled the chariot of Lord Jagannath. The Chief Minister who returned from a 11 day foreign visit to Rome and Dubai late last night was at Puri to take part in the festival. “The Grand Road adjoining the temple came alive with celebrations as emotion and enthusiasm were palpable among the devotees,” Naveen tweeted.

Pradhan, who was seen standing next to the Chief Minister while pulling the chariot, said that the Rath Yatra was all about universal love and humanity. “Fortunate and overwhelmed to seek blessings from Mahaprabhu on this special and auspicious day in Puri. May he bless us all. Jai Jagannath,” he tweeted.

The entire Rath Yatra ceremony for the day concluded smoothly without any major untoward incident. By 5.30 pm all the three chariots had reached their destination Gundicha temple. As per temple schedule, the ceremonial pahandi (procession) was to begin by 9.30 am, but was advanced by three hours to begin at 6 am and completed by 9 am. The first chariot Taladhwaj of Lord Balabhadra rolled by 12.35 pm followed by Darpadalan of Devi Subhadra at 1.30 pm. The last to roll was Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath at 2.25 pm.