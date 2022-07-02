STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ruckus in Odisha Assembly as Congress, BJP attack each other over Nupur Sharma remark

The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingaha Mishra during Zero Hour and sought to know Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's views on Sharma's statement.

Published: 02nd July 2022 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Posters of now-suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal set on fire during a protest over the controversial remarks of the two leaders. (Photo | PTI)

Posters of now-suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal set on fire during a protest over the controversial remarks of the two leaders. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha Assembly Saturday witnessed several adjournments amid uproar by two opposition parties - the Congress and BJP over Nupur Sharma's controversial statement on Prophet Mohammad and subsequent Supreme Court's admonishment of her.

The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingaha Mishra during Zero Hour and sought to know Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's views on Sharma's statement.

“"Nupur Sharma was the spokesperson or agent of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Yesterday Supreme Court reprimanded her and also criticized the political party indirectly,” he said. BJP should be held responsible and the party cannot escape its responsibility," the CLP leader said.

The House witnessed a ruckus when Mishra targeted the BJP.

His statement provoked the saffron party members who also stood up near their seats and hurled allegations against Congress.

BJP deputy leader in the House, B C Sethi said that Congress is in power in the state (Rajasthan) where the barbaric killing of a tailor took place recently.

Referring to the incident in Udaipur, he said "Did the Chief Minister of that state resign after the incident? Nupur Sharma is not a member of Odisha Assembly. Why would there be a debate on her remarks?"” Sethi said.

Besides, BJP has already suspended her and she has also apologized for the same, he said.

Sethi also targeted Congress over the issue of the exodus of Kashmir pandits.

As the sloganeering continued in the House, the members of both opposition parties rushed to the well demanding action against each other.

Speaker B K Arukha, who for the first time presided over the House after his election last month, said that the House should not discuss on a person who is not its member and was not present.

The speaker's comment drew the ire of the Congress lawmakers who intensified their protests in the well of the House.

Unable to conduct the business, the speaker adjourned the house proceedings twice for 10 minutes and later till 4 PM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP Nupur Sharma Prophet Mohammad Supreme Court
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp