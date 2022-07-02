STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Silt removal drive at Indravati to start this week

It has been assessed that the silt deposit at the intake well site was around 3.5 meters deep and catchment of the reservoir is also in eroded condition with little plant cover.

Published: 02nd July 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Indravati reservoir (Photo | EPS)

Indravati reservoir (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With heavy siltation at the Indravati project triggering apprehension about future of irrigation and power generation in Kalahandi, the district adminstration has initiated steps for removal of silt deposits to ensure smooth water flow and increase the retention capacity of the reservoir. Sources said a survey is being carried out since last few days and dredging work will commence this week.

Dredging equipment ready for silt removal at Indravati reservoir. (Photo | Express)

It has been assessed that the silt deposit at the intake well site was around 3.5 meters deep and catchment of the reservoir is also in eroded condition with little plant cover and unabated shifting cultivation. Bauxite mining in Baphlimali is also located close to the reservoir bank.  

All this has contributed  to gradual siltation. As per reports, the tender was given to Odisha Construction Corporation and the silt removal drive will be carried out with an estimate of `24 crore once the survey is over.The project consists of several vital installations like four dams, eight dykes, surge shaft, valve house, water conductor system, power channel, barrage over Hati river downhill, Left and Right canal system and lift irrigation system.

Contacted, chief construction engineer of Indravati project Anil Kumar Panigrahi said, “Equipment for dredging being procured from a Kolkata-based firm hasn’t reached the intake well site yet. Desiltation will start from this week.” Services of IIT Madras have also been taken and a high level team is conducting the survey. The work is scheduled to be completed by June 2024, Panigrahi added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indravati project siltation Power Generation Kalahandi reservoir
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp