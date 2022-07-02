Silt removal drive at Indravati to start this week

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With heavy siltation at the Indravati project triggering apprehension about future of irrigation and power generation in Kalahandi, the district adminstration has initiated steps for removal of silt deposits to ensure smooth water flow and increase the retention capacity of the reservoir. Sources said a survey is being carried out since last few days and dredging work will commence this week.

Dredging equipment ready for silt removal at Indravati reservoir. (Photo | Express)

It has been assessed that the silt deposit at the intake well site was around 3.5 meters deep and catchment of the reservoir is also in eroded condition with little plant cover and unabated shifting cultivation. Bauxite mining in Baphlimali is also located close to the reservoir bank.

All this has contributed to gradual siltation. As per reports, the tender was given to Odisha Construction Corporation and the silt removal drive will be carried out with an estimate of `24 crore once the survey is over.The project consists of several vital installations like four dams, eight dykes, surge shaft, valve house, water conductor system, power channel, barrage over Hati river downhill, Left and Right canal system and lift irrigation system.

Contacted, chief construction engineer of Indravati project Anil Kumar Panigrahi said, “Equipment for dredging being procured from a Kolkata-based firm hasn’t reached the intake well site yet. Desiltation will start from this week.” Services of IIT Madras have also been taken and a high level team is conducting the survey. The work is scheduled to be completed by June 2024, Panigrahi added.