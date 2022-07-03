STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJB College student from Bhubaneshwar ends life, note blames seniors

In her suicide note, the girl mentioned that three hostel seniors used to harass her. “I could not muster courage to inform my family members or my roommates about them."

Published: 03rd July 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a Plus III first year student of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College in the State Capital allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Saturday. A purported note found by police pointed at harassment by her seniors to be the reason behind the 19-year-old’s extreme step.

The victim was found dead in her college hostel at around 11 am. Police found a suicide note in which she blamed her three hostel seniors for the extreme step. Badagada police which recovered the note registered a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The girl, a native of Athagarh in Cuttack district, was pursuing History Honours in BJB College. She had also taken admission in an institution last month to prepare for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

In her suicide note, the girl mentioned that three hostel seniors used to harass her. “I could not muster courage to inform my family members or my roommates about them. They are the reason behind my death,” read the note. The victim, police sources said, was not putting up in the room allotted to her. Instead, she was staying along with her three friends in another room. On the day, her roommates left for their class at 10 am but the 19-year-old stayed back saying she was unwell and asked her friends to share notes after the class.

When the friends returned, she did not open the door. They informed the warden and college Principal Dr Niranjan Mishra intimated the police. When the door was broken open, the victim was found hanging from a rope tied to one of the windows. In the note, she also mentioned the hardships her parents underwent for her education and expected her to become a Collector in future.

In the evening, girl students protested outside the hostel and demanded a thorough investigation. Principal Mishra told the newspaper that an internal enquiry will be conducted to identify the seniors who harassed her. Police said they are investigating into it and would take necessary action 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Autonomous College suicide hostel room harassment
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp