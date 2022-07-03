BJB College student from Bhubaneshwar ends life, note blames seniors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a Plus III first year student of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College in the State Capital allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Saturday. A purported note found by police pointed at harassment by her seniors to be the reason behind the 19-year-old’s extreme step.

The victim was found dead in her college hostel at around 11 am. Police found a suicide note in which she blamed her three hostel seniors for the extreme step. Badagada police which recovered the note registered a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The girl, a native of Athagarh in Cuttack district, was pursuing History Honours in BJB College. She had also taken admission in an institution last month to prepare for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

In her suicide note, the girl mentioned that three hostel seniors used to harass her. “I could not muster courage to inform my family members or my roommates about them. They are the reason behind my death,” read the note. The victim, police sources said, was not putting up in the room allotted to her. Instead, she was staying along with her three friends in another room. On the day, her roommates left for their class at 10 am but the 19-year-old stayed back saying she was unwell and asked her friends to share notes after the class.

When the friends returned, she did not open the door. They informed the warden and college Principal Dr Niranjan Mishra intimated the police. When the door was broken open, the victim was found hanging from a rope tied to one of the windows. In the note, she also mentioned the hardships her parents underwent for her education and expected her to become a Collector in future.

In the evening, girl students protested outside the hostel and demanded a thorough investigation. Principal Mishra told the newspaper that an internal enquiry will be conducted to identify the seniors who harassed her. Police said they are investigating into it and would take necessary action