Earthen stoves in Gundicha temple kitchen vandalised

Published: 03rd July 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

The three chariots parked outside Gundicha Temple in Puri on Friday.

The three chariots parked outside Gundicha Temple in Puri on Friday. ( Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: As many as 25 earthen stoves in the Gundicha temple kitchen were found vandalised late on Friday night.The incident is believed to have happened when most of the servitors and security personnel were busy in the chariot pulling procession on the Grand Road. The matter has exposed the much talked-about tightening of security in the wake of destruction of over 42 earthen stoves in the Sri Jagannath temple kitchen. 

According to temple officials there are over 700 stoves in both the temples. When the culprit behind the vandalisation of Srimandir kitchen was nabbed, how a security lapse occurred has baffled many. Meanwhile, chariots of the Trinity reached Gundicha temple amid a huge gathering around 8:30 pm on Saturday. Heavy downpour drenched servitors and devotees during the Pahandi of the Trinity into the Gundicha temple.

