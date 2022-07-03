STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low water level likely to delay irrigation supply from Upper Kolab

Official sources said, it has been decided to  release the water by July 10 to about 45,000 hectare (ha) in Jeypore, Kundra, Kotpad and Borigumma.

Upper Kolab Dam ( File Photo |EPS )

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Farmers across Koraput district are a distressed lot with Upper Kolab authorities delaying water supply for the ensuing kharif season due to extremely low level of water at the reservoir. The water supply to ayacut areas, which usually starts by July 1 for the kharif season, has been delayed by 10 days.

Sources said water level in the dam reservoir is just 845 meter as of now, as against 846 meter in the corresponding period last year. The dead level stands at 844 meter and usually the average water level is 848 meter. But the current low levels have been attributed to inadequate rainfall in catchment areas and subsequent inflow to the reservoir.

Normally, reservoir catchment areas in Pottangi, Sunabeda, Semiliguda, Nandapur, Kotpad and Lamataput receive around 200 mm cumulative rainfall during June but this year only 85 mm was recorded in the month. As a result, the Upper Kolab authorities in Jeypore took the water scarcity into consideration and delayed the irrigation water supply to ayacut areas for this season. 

Official sources said, it has been decided to  release the water by July 10 to about 45,000 hectare (ha) in Jeypore, Kundra, Kotpad and Borigumma. On the other hand, the delay has posed difficulties for farmers who are unable to start agricultural work. "As irrigation supply is yet to reach croplands, we cannot even begin work for the kharif season," said Sukriya Pradhan, a farmer from Kotpad. "After years, we are witnessing such low levels in the Kolab. We fear this will affect crop production," said  Jaga Mohapatra from Solpa village.

Contacted, Upper Kolab additional chief engineer BK Rao confirmed that water will be released after 10 days due to low levels in the reservoir. “Irrigation water will be given to farmers only for seedlings as of now. Release for other purposes will be ensured after taking the water level into consideration,” he added. 

