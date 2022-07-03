STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Nupur Sharma row elgulfs assembly proceedings of Budget session in Odisha

Members of both Congress and BJP rushed into the well of the House as slogan shouting continued over the issue.

Published: 03rd July 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Activists shout slogans as they react to remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad during a protest in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Activists shout slogans as they react to remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad during a protest in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The budget session of the Assembly started on a noisy note on Saturday with the morning part of the first day witnessing several adjournments over Nupur Sharma’s controversial statement on Prophet Mohammed and Supreme Court’s admonition of her on Friday.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra sought the views of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sharma’s statement.“Nupur Sharma was the spokesperson of BJP. The Supreme Court reprimanded her on Friday and also criticised the political party indirectly. The BJP should be held responsible for the countrywide outrage over the statement. The party cannot escape its responsibility,” he said.

His statement provoked the saffron party members who also stood up near their seats and hurled allegations against the Congress.Referring to the incident at Udaipur in Rajasthan where a tailor was killed in a barbaric manner, deputy leader of the BJP Legislature Party Bishnu Charan Sethi asked whether the Chief Minister of that State had resigned. 

Questioning how can there be a debate over Sharma’s remarks as she is not a member of the Odisha Assembly, Sethi said, BJP has already suspended her and she has also apologised for the statement. Sethi also targeted the Congress over the issue of exodus of Kashmir pandits. Members of both Congress and BJP rushed into the well of the House as slogan shouting continued over the issue. 

Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha, who for the first time presided over the House after his election last month, said that there should not be discussion on a person who is not its member and not present. Congress members intensified their protest after the Speaker’s statement. Unable to conduct the business, the Speaker adjourned the  proceedings twice for 10 minutes each and later till 4 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget Session Assembly adjournments Nupur Sharma controversial Prophet Mohammed statement Supreme Court budget
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp