Odisha budget: Sports, tourism get all time high allocation

The total outlay for Sports and Youth Services department has been increased by more than six times in five years from Rs 149 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 911 crore in 2022-23.

Published: 03rd July 2022 06:44 AM

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presenting the digital budget document to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State economy showing signs of recovery after pandemic induced slowdown, Odisha Sports and Tourism have also gained prominence. Presenting an all time high outlay for both the sectors, the government has proposed Rs 911 crore for development of sports infrastructure and Rs 590 crore for Tourism department.

The total outlay for Sports and Youth Services department has been increased by more than six times in five years from Rs 149 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 911 crore in 2022-23. The provision includes Rs 719 crore for the development and management of sports and other infrastructure, Rs 115 crore for promotion of sports education and Rs 11 crore for the State’s support to Khelo India.

Currently, a number of projects are underway right from the block to the State level with an investment of over Rs 1,500 crore. A new world class stadium at Rourkela is being constructed at a cost of Rs 300 crore to co-host the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.

