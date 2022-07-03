Women of Musadiha in Odisha up in arms over AMNS ‘violation’

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The villagers of Musadiha under the banner of Kalinga Women’s Power held a rally on Saturday protesting against what they alleged illegal discharge of iron ore effluents by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS). They alleged violation of effluent norms by the company causing pollution in surrounding rivers and water bodies.Nearly 3,000 villagers of Musadiha including 25 families have been settled in a rehabilitation colony but living conditions have worsened due to discharge of effluent from AMNS, they said.

Women of the village alleged, “The discharge of iron ore effluent and chemical water enter their homes. Moreover, the road has been filled with chemical water. Dust from the conveyor belt is in the causing suffocation. Neither the company nor the administration has heard our grievances as we continue to live a miserable life in the colony.”

President of Kalinga Women’s Power Manorama Khatua said, “We submitted our demands for job opportunity to local unemployed youths, afforestation programme, development of communication, drinking water, education, health, no waterlogging and free education are not being met. If no action is taken, we will intensify stir.”AMNS’s Corporate Communication head Rabi Prusty has clarified that the allegations of Kalinga Women’s Power are ‘false and baseless’.

“There is no question of effluent discharge from AMNS Company because all precautionary measures have been taken to check the pollution in the locality. The water which had deposited in low lying areas enter during rainy season only, but there is no chance of entry of iron ore mixed water in other seasons. AMNS has decided to send one team shortly to review development of the villagers,” he added.