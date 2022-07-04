STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress slams BJP for taking 'false' credit for Brahmani bridge opening in Odisha 

Congress said that the development of NH-143 was taken up by their government which was started in 2011 but was forced to quit in 2014 as the Odisha government failed to provide the required land.

Odisha Congress Bhawan

Odisha Congress Bhawan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The Rourkela district Congress committee (RDCC) on Sunday criticised the BJP for taking “false” credit for the partial opening of the second Brahmani bridge of NH-143 for light motor vehicles on July 1.

A Congress team comprising former RDCC president Biren Senapati visited the new bridge. Senapati said in April 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the construction of the second Brahmani bridge in two years. Now, a three-lane portion of the bridge has been haphazardly completed.

Completion of another three-lane portion would take several more months. “While commuters are suffering for years, the local BJP leaders have no shame in declaring that the Prime Minister’s promise has been fulfilled,” he alleged.

Senapati pointed out that the development of NH-143 was taken up by the Congress-led UPA-II government at the Centre and NHAI contractor Gammon Infrastructure started work in 2011 but was forced to quit in 2014 as the Odisha government failed to provide the required land.

The Congress leader urged the local wing of NHAI to ensure the quality of work as waterlogging was taking place on the completed portion of the bridge. Besides, a portion of the approach road built a few days back has developed depression, he said.
 

