STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid-19: New cases in Odisha go up to 346, positivity rate increases to 2.68 per cent

Health authorities said they are keeping a close watch on the rising trend and initiating measures as appropriate.

Published: 04th July 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19, Doctors

Representational image of healthcare workers wearing PPE. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Sunday witnessed a big spike in new Covid-19 cases with 346 people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. While the infections went up by nearly 50 per cent (pc) during the period, it was the highest surge in over four months. The State had logged 428 cases on February 22 when the third wave was receding.

Of the fresh cases detected from 12,897 tests in 18 districts, the maximum 202 cases were from quarantine and 144 local contacts. The test positivity rate (TPR) shot up to 2.68 per cent from 1.7 per centin a day. The TPR rose to 9.91 per cent in Khurda, 5.22 per centin Cuttack, 2.99 pc in Sambalpur, and 2.23 per centin Sundargarh. The active cases in the State have gone up to 1,310.

The number of infections jumped by 100 pc in Khurda in 24 hours as the district recorded 189 cases, of which 90 pc were from the Capital city Bhubaneswar, followed by 51 from Cuttack, 13 from Sundargarh, seven each from Balasore, Jagatsinghpur and Nuapada and five each from Rayagada and Sambalpur.

Although Puri reported four cases, health experts fear the pilgrim town that witnessed a congregation of lakhs of devotees on the occasion of Rath Yatra on July 1 may see a spike in the coming days. Not only in Puri, large congregations of devotees and visitors were also seen in districts like Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Kendrapara and Keonjhar for the annual Car festival.

Anticipating a surge in cases, the State government has kept Covid beds with oxygen supply ready in most of the district headquarters. Health authorities said they are keeping a close watch on the rising trend and initiating measures as appropriate.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the infections are mostly urban-centric and the disease severity is less among the patients as less than one pc people is hospitalised.“The second half of July is crucial as cases may arise due to the festival. But, we are ready to tackle any exigencies,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid-19 cases Cuttack positivity rate
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp