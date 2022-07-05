STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NHRC seeks report from Bargarh Collector, police over custodial death

Simultaneously, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has been asked to provide additional information in the case within four weeks.

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Bargarh Collector and SP over the alleged custodial death of a 35-year-old man in September last year. Gobinda Kumbhar of Tora village in Bargarh town allegedly died in police custody on September 25, 2021.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the rights panel recently directed the Collector and SP to submit a detailed report covering all aspects leading to Gobinda's death within six weeks. The NHRC sought the report on basis of the complaint filed by Gobinda's mother Chanchala Kumbhar on April 2.  

The Bargarh administration has also been asked to submit initial health screening report as per the NHRC format, complete medical treatment records, inquest proceedings, postmortem report, video CD of the autopsy, chemical examination of viscera and inquiry report of the judicial magistrate. This apart, the NHRC has sought the action taken report on the magisterial inquiry and final outcome/status of departmental action or criminal proceeding.

Simultaneously, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has been asked to provide additional information in the case within four weeks. The NHRC has requested the State Commission to inform whether it has taken cognisance of the case and if so, on what date, through email/fax.Contacted, Bargarh SP Smit P Parmar remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Gobinda was picked by Bargarh police in the night of September 24, 2021 for his involvement in a two-month-old dispute. The next morning, his health condition reportedly deteriorated and he was rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) by police.

However, he was declared dead. Following the incident, villagers of Tora ransacked the DHH at Khedapali and even clashed with police.On September 26, five police personnel including two sub-inspectors, as many assistant sub-inspectors and a home guard were relieved from duty in connection with Gobinda’s death.

