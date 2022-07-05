STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC asks State Commission for Women to submit report on woman's death in a month

The court was hearing a petition filed by Sambara Sabar alleging medical negligence as the cause of his daughter-in-law's death. 

Orissa High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday set August 1 deadline for the State Commission for Women (SCW) to conclude inquiry and submit report into the tragic incident in which a woman lost her baby and then died. The court was hearing a petition filed by Sambara Sabar alleging medical negligence as the cause of his daughter-in-law's death. 

Martha Sabar of Deopur in Gajapati district had died after being admitted at the Darabangha PHC on March 25, 2015. The petition seeking appropriate action was filed on June 30, 2015. The court had directed the SCW to inquire into the case on May 17, 2022. The SCW was expected to submit report in the court on July 1, 2022.

The order said, "The SCWO will constitute an appropriate inquiry team to examine the papers and also visit and record statements of the Petitioner and his family members, the concerned treating doctors, the place of treatment, the medical case record and make an assessment as to the veracity of the claims of either party on the basis of the materials gathered. The SCW can also take the assistance of a qualified medical professional for making its assessment."

But when the matter came up on Monday, the court was informed that the SCW on June 28 had submitted a letter to the Registry requesting for more time to submit report.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik extended the time limit for SCW to submit the inquiry report by August 1, also the date fixed for next hearing on the matter. The petitioner also sought the court's direction for the constitution of Maternal Death Review Board for effective implementation of the Janani Surakshya Yojana.

