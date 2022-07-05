STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rath Yatra in Remanda village of Odisha's Jharsuguda breaks religion bar

Since then, Muslim families of the village have been actively participating not just in Rath Yatra but other festivals like Nuakhai with their Hindu neighbours.

Published: 05th July 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Zamil-ul-lah performing 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual on Monday

Mohammad Zamil-ul-lah performing 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Raj Kumar Sharma
Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Every Rath Yatra, a quaint village in Lakhanpur block of the industrial Jharsuguda district presents a heartwarming picture of inter-faith harmony.

In Lakhanpur's Remanda village, a Muslim has been performing the 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual on the Trinity's chariot during the car festival for the last 39 years. Village gountia (headman) Mohammad Zamil-ul-lah has been performing the chariot sweeping ritual since 1983. 

The Rath Yatra in Remanda village is unique as it is celebrated three days after the scheduled date. Accordingly, the car festival was held in the village on Monday and Zamil-ul-lah carried out the 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual.

Villagers said the tradition of a Muslim sweeping the chariot dates back to Zamil-ul-lah's ancestors. During the British rule, village gountia Warris Mohammad was first assigned this responsibility. Then his son and Zamil-ul-lah's great grandfather Masud Ali performed the ritual in Remanda after he was appointed the village gountia by the British rulers. 

Since then, Muslim families of the village have been actively participating not just in Rath Yatra but other festivals like Nuakhai with their Hindu neighbours. Zamil-ul-lah’s family also participates in pulling the chariot to Mausi Maa temple. "My forefathers were doing the 'Chhera Pahanra' during Rath Yatra and I must continue the tradition," said Zamil-ul-lah who is also a recipient of the National Integration Award. 

Sources said earlier, the car festival was organised in Remanda by borrowing the idols of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath from the nearby Sunari village. But since the last few years, Remanda has got its own idols. The deities are being worshipped in the house of priest Subash Satpathy.

With Remanda earning the sobriquet of 'Sadbhavna Srikhetra' due to its unique tradition, Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Kumar Samal has initiated steps for construction of a Jagannath temple in the village. This has brought cheer among villagers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhera Pahanra Rath Yatra Rath Yatra 2022 Jharsuguda district
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp