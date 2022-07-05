Rath Yatra in Remanda village of Odisha's Jharsuguda breaks religion bar

Raj Kumar Sharma By

Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Every Rath Yatra, a quaint village in Lakhanpur block of the industrial Jharsuguda district presents a heartwarming picture of inter-faith harmony.

In Lakhanpur's Remanda village, a Muslim has been performing the 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual on the Trinity's chariot during the car festival for the last 39 years. Village gountia (headman) Mohammad Zamil-ul-lah has been performing the chariot sweeping ritual since 1983.

The Rath Yatra in Remanda village is unique as it is celebrated three days after the scheduled date. Accordingly, the car festival was held in the village on Monday and Zamil-ul-lah carried out the 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual.

Villagers said the tradition of a Muslim sweeping the chariot dates back to Zamil-ul-lah's ancestors. During the British rule, village gountia Warris Mohammad was first assigned this responsibility. Then his son and Zamil-ul-lah's great grandfather Masud Ali performed the ritual in Remanda after he was appointed the village gountia by the British rulers.

Since then, Muslim families of the village have been actively participating not just in Rath Yatra but other festivals like Nuakhai with their Hindu neighbours. Zamil-ul-lah’s family also participates in pulling the chariot to Mausi Maa temple. "My forefathers were doing the 'Chhera Pahanra' during Rath Yatra and I must continue the tradition," said Zamil-ul-lah who is also a recipient of the National Integration Award.

Sources said earlier, the car festival was organised in Remanda by borrowing the idols of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath from the nearby Sunari village. But since the last few years, Remanda has got its own idols. The deities are being worshipped in the house of priest Subash Satpathy.

With Remanda earning the sobriquet of 'Sadbhavna Srikhetra' due to its unique tradition, Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Kumar Samal has initiated steps for construction of a Jagannath temple in the village. This has brought cheer among villagers.