Road accidents claim six lives in Odisha's Sundargarh and Nuapada districts

By Express News Service

NUAPADA/ROURKELA: Four persons including a minor were killed after the two-wheeler on which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck on NH-353 near Krishna Chowk within Komna police limits in Nuapada on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Bhajan Majhi (28) and his two-year-old son Dusmanta Majhi of Hatisara village besides Nila Majhi (26) of Sanbahali in Komna block and Ramesh Majhi (26) of Khamtarai in Khariar.

Bhajan's wife Kuntala sustained critical injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital, Nuapada. Sources said that the mishap took place at around 3:30 pm. Braving rains, five persons were travelling on a motorcycle from Hatisara to Sanbahali village.

Near Krishna Chowk, their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The truck was en route to Nuapada. The impact of the collision was so severe that four persons were killed on the spot.

On being informed by locals, police reached the accident site and rushed a critically-injured Kuntala to the hospital. Komna OIC Manjulata Khadanga said the bodies were seized for postmortem. The truck has also been seized and further investigation is underway.

Similarly, two youths were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a roadside tree at Sol within Gurundia police limits in Sundargarh district on Sunday evening.

The deceased duo was identified as Ramesh Kishan and Ranjit Kisan of Kusumdihi village. Sources said the youths were returning to their village when the accident took place. On Monday, Gurundia police handed over the duo’s bodies to their families after autopsy.