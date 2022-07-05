STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Youth hangs self after losing Rs 2 lakhs to PUBG in Odisha's Bhuasini village

Sources said that unable to bear the loss and deprived of playing the game anymore, Parida is suspected to have hung himself on Sunday night.

Published: 05th July 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: After losing Rs 2 lakh to online game PUBG, a 26-year-old allegedly died by suicide in Bhuasini village under Ananatpur outpost of Balikuda police station on Sunday night. Sources said, the youth Debendra Parida used to work as a driver.

But the lure for money drove him to play and get addicted to PUBG. Over a period of time, he lost Rs 2 lakh playing the game. This led to a quarrel between him and his father who warned him to keep away from the game.

Sources said that unable to bear the loss and deprived of playing the game anymore, Parida is suspected to have hung himself on Sunday night.

In the wee hours on Monday, when his family members shifted him to a local burial ground for cremation, local police got the information and rushed to the spot to seize the body. It has been sent to district headquarters hospital, Jagatsinghpur for postmortem.

Officer in-charge of Ananatpur outpost Anirudha Nayak informed that the youth was addicted to the game. "Preliminary investigation  suggests Parida lost Rs 2 lakh playing PUBG for which his parents rebuked him. Frustrated, he took the extreme step," said Nayak.

Police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhuasini village PUBG PUBG suicide
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp