Youth hangs self after losing Rs 2 lakhs to PUBG in Odisha's Bhuasini village

JAGATSINGHPUR: After losing Rs 2 lakh to online game PUBG, a 26-year-old allegedly died by suicide in Bhuasini village under Ananatpur outpost of Balikuda police station on Sunday night. Sources said, the youth Debendra Parida used to work as a driver.

But the lure for money drove him to play and get addicted to PUBG. Over a period of time, he lost Rs 2 lakh playing the game. This led to a quarrel between him and his father who warned him to keep away from the game.

Sources said that unable to bear the loss and deprived of playing the game anymore, Parida is suspected to have hung himself on Sunday night.

In the wee hours on Monday, when his family members shifted him to a local burial ground for cremation, local police got the information and rushed to the spot to seize the body. It has been sent to district headquarters hospital, Jagatsinghpur for postmortem.

Officer in-charge of Ananatpur outpost Anirudha Nayak informed that the youth was addicted to the game. "Preliminary investigation suggests Parida lost Rs 2 lakh playing PUBG for which his parents rebuked him. Frustrated, he took the extreme step," said Nayak.

Police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection, he added.

