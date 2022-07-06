STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dark clouds hover on farmers’ hopes as rains elude Ganjam

Deficit rainfall despite heavy rain prediction has hit kharif paddy cultivation spelling doom for farmers across Ganjam district.

Published: 06th July 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Deficit rainfall despite heavy rain prediction has hit kharif paddy cultivation spelling doom for farmers across Ganjam district. With all water sources including rivers remaining dry, the problem has only compounded for the ensuing agricultural season. 

Most of the cultivable lands in the district are rain-fed due to inadequate irrigation coverage. This year, farmers were expecting a good kharif harvest after the meteorology department forecast normal rainfall but with monsoon playing hide and seek, they have started losing hope. 

Sources said most farmers have not yet started agricultural work due to inadequate water supply. For this  season, the district administration had fixed a target to cover 2.6 lakh hectare (ha). June and July are two crucial months for kharif paddy cultivation. But the dry spell in June has delayed farm work in the district.

As per reports, the district received only 49 mm rainfall against normal 168 mm this month. Some farmers had prepared the fields for sowing seeds by arranging water for irrigation of small patches but ploughing could not be taken up due to the heat and parched land across the district. To make it worse, reservoirs have recorded below 70 per cent (pc) storage capacity as against the usual 80 to 85 pc. 

Not only lack of water, sources said scarcity of seeds are also a concern. The government supplies seeds through co-operative societies. But as election for the bodies are going on, no one is sparing a thought for this issue, farmers alleged. Peasant leader Simanchal Nahak said they have no option but to procure seeds from Andhra Pradesh.

“By this time, sowing should have been completed but hardly 20 per cent activity has been taken up in Chikiti, Kabisuryanagar, Khalikote, Sanakhemundi and Beguniapada blocks,” he claimed.  Meanwhile, agricultural experts  said if there’s no rainfall in the upcoming days, the situation will be critical. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp