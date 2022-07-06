Odisha government alerts parents amid COVID-19 surge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the State, health officials on Tuesday advised parents to remain alert and not send their children to schools if they are suffering from cold and fever or having COVID-like symptoms.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said it is safe to not send children to schools if they have any symptoms. Mishra also asked people not to panic as symptoms have been detected among a negligible number of students.

Besides, there has been no requirement of hospitalisation in most of the cases. The Health department, meanwhile, has advised all to follow COVID safety norms in view of fresh spike in daily cases across the State. It also advised people with symptoms to get their test done immediately.

After a marginal drop on Monday, new COVID cases in Odisha breached 300-mark again in the last 24 hours. Health official said a total 334 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 89 more than the previous day.

Khurda district reported the highest number of 187 infections, followed by 70 in Cuttack. The fresh spike also pushed the daily test positivity rate to 2.91 per cent from 1.92 per cent in spite of less number of tests during the period.