State saw 86 elephant deaths in 2021: Odisha minister Pradip Kumar Amat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 86 jumbo deaths recorded in 2021, the highest in the last three years, elephant conservation in Odisha appears to have hit a new low.

As per the statistics of the Forest and Environment department furnished by Minister Pradip Kumar Amat during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly, Odisha lost 245 elephants in the last three years between 2019-20 and 2021-22 of which the highest number of deaths were reported in 2021-22.

Responding to a question from Santosh Singh Saluja (Congress), the Minister said the death figure of gentle giants in the State was 82 in 2019-20 and fell marginally to 77 in 2020-21. The elephant deaths have been reported from 35 forest and wildlife divisions of the State, he added.

Dhenkanal has reported the highest 35 deaths during the three years period followed by 21 in Keonjhar and 12 each in Angul and Satkosia wildlife divisions.

Interestingly, the statistics suggest that the Athagarh forest division, which is in news over recovery of five elephant carcasses so far this year, has reported only 11 jumbo deaths in the last three years including six in 2021. Similipal south division has also witnessed 11 elephant deaths including four in 2021-22.

As it is, Odisha has lost 935 elephants in the last 12 years between 2011-12 and 2021-22. Of this, 141 have died in various accidents, while 135 have died due to electrocution. Diseases have also claimed the lives of 307 elephants, while poachers killed 48. The cause of death is still not known in 131 cases, while 119 have died naturally.

While the incidents of killing and burial of elephants for their tusks and arrest of some forest staff in this connection in Athagarh forest area has raised serious questions on ground level administration of the Forest department, large number of deaths due to poaching, electrocution and road accidents over the years have also exposed the poor safety measures Odisha has for protection of these gentle giants.

As it is, there has also not been any elephant census in the State for the last five years. The last head count carried out in 2017 had pegged the number of elephants at 1,976.

The Minister, meanwhile, has informed the Assembly that measures are being taken of fresh census of the jumbos in the State as per the norms of Project Elephant Division of the Centre, while thrust has also been given on engagement of Gajasathis in vulnerable areas.

Integrated Wildlife Management System has also been activated to alert people and railway officials about movement of elephants in vulnerable areas.