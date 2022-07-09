STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD leaders Manas Mangaraj and Sulata Deo take oath as new Rajya Sabha Members

The two newly-elected MPs were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Published: 09th July 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Manas Mangaraj and Sulata Deo of BJD were sworn in as Rajya Sabha Members on Friday. The two newly-elected MPs were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Earlier, another BJD Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi had taken the oath. Sasmit Patra, who has been re-elected to the Rajya Sabha, will take oath at a later date. Manas, a general secretary of BJD, was media advisor to the State government. Sulata was as an advisor to the State government's 'Mission Shakti' initiative.

