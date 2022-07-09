Cyber frauds seek financial aid on WhatsApp posing as Odisha IAS officer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After attempting to con contacts of a few senior officials of Odisha, unidentified cyber criminals posing as Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena have allegedly requested for financial assistance on WhatsApp.

may kindly inform police to act. I’m also asking Cyber Crime Police of Odisha Govt to immediately initiate a criminal case and find out the thug and take stern action to prevent such fraudulent WhatsApp messages. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/MM9mspt32L — Pradeep Jena IAS (@PradeepJenaIAS) July 8, 2022

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Jena informed that someone was using his photograph on a fake WhatsApp profile and sending messages to users requesting for financial assistance. "I would like to inform everyone that mobile number - 7320937877 - from which the messages are being sent does not belong to me. It is a fake WhatsApp account created using my name to possibly defraud people," he tweeted.

The SRC also requested people to not entertain any such requests made from the WhatsApp number. "I shall never request anyone for financial help. I hope, all my friends and well-wishers will take note of this and inform police in case they receive such messages," he said.

Jena has also asked the cyber crime wing of Odisha Police to immediately initiate a criminal case, arrest the fraudsters and take stringent action against them. In a screenshot shared by Jena on Twitter, a WhatsApp message sent to an unsuspecting user read, "There is something I need you to please do for me urgently as I am attending a very crucial meeting with limited phone calls."

Once the user replied, the miscreant asked him whether he was familiar with Amazon gift card. Police said they are looking into the matter and taking necessary action in this regard.

In May, the Crime Branch had arrested three Dhenkanal natives for allegedly selling pre-activated SIM cards to cyber fraudsters. The cyber criminals used the cards to create fake WhatsApp accounts of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and requested money from a few Parliamentarians.