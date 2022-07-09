STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government introduces smart queue management system at 15 RTOs

The State government has introduced smart queue management system at 15 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Odisha.

Published: 09th July 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

People in London queue for vaccination as Omicron cases spread rapidly (Photo | AFP)

Image used for representation only(Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has introduced smart queue management system at 15 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Odisha. The system ensures better customer engagement and less waiting time catalysing higher customer satisfaction. The facility has been implemented with an initial investment of Rs 2.18 crore in 15 RTOs and work is underway in another 13 RTOs.

“It is hassle free and robust for end-to-end automation to manage queues of customers who come to avail different services. The system simplifies and fast tracks the process of issuing licence, registration of vehicles and tax payment,” said Additional Transport Commissioner (Tech) Dhananjaya Senapati.

As per the system, token will be generated at the office once applicants enter to seek services. They need not stand in queues as there would be display system at all counters to announce the token numbers. The applicants can know the approximate waiting time for availing the service through predictive forecasting by the system. The citizens will receive notification for their service.

The system was initially introduced in Bhubaneswar. After its success, it has been implemented in Cuttack (track), Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Sonepur. The system will be introduced in several other RTOs across the State soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp