Odisha government introduces smart queue management system at 15 RTOs

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has introduced smart queue management system at 15 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Odisha. The system ensures better customer engagement and less waiting time catalysing higher customer satisfaction. The facility has been implemented with an initial investment of Rs 2.18 crore in 15 RTOs and work is underway in another 13 RTOs.

“It is hassle free and robust for end-to-end automation to manage queues of customers who come to avail different services. The system simplifies and fast tracks the process of issuing licence, registration of vehicles and tax payment,” said Additional Transport Commissioner (Tech) Dhananjaya Senapati.

As per the system, token will be generated at the office once applicants enter to seek services. They need not stand in queues as there would be display system at all counters to announce the token numbers. The applicants can know the approximate waiting time for availing the service through predictive forecasting by the system. The citizens will receive notification for their service.

The system was initially introduced in Bhubaneswar. After its success, it has been implemented in Cuttack (track), Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Sonepur. The system will be introduced in several other RTOs across the State soon.