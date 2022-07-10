Amarnath cloudburst: Five pilgrims from Odisha's Rayagada stranded, send SOS to district administration

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Five pilgrims from Odisha who survived the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst are stranded near the holy shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir for the last three days.

They have appealed Rayagada district administration to help them return to their homes. In a video message, the pilgrims, Basant Kumar Senapati, Soumya Ranjan Patra, Nihar Ranjan Patra, K Rabi Kumar and Tukuna Pradhan, have requested to make arrangements for their safe return.

The Rayagada natives had left their homes for Amarnath on July 1 with an aim to have darshan at the Amarnath shrine on July 6. But due to the large crowd, they got permission for darshan only on June 7..

"We returned to the temporary camp on July 8 evening after visiting the shrine when the cloudburst took place at around 5.30 pm. As the flash flood triggered by the cloudburst swept away the tents, we narrowly survived and managed to escape to higher land," said Basanta.

As per the instruction of CRPF personnel engaged in the rescue operation at the spot, they had to trek through tough and hostile terrain on foot for nearly 18 km to Baltal. They wanted to return to a hotel in Jammu where they have kept their luggage because they lost their belongings in the flood. The five managed with one-time inadequate food.

"We do not have travel facility to reach Jammu. We have urged Rayagada district administration to make arrangements for our transportation so that we can reach home," said Basanta.

Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh has spoken to her counterpart in Jammu after she came to know the plight of the five pilgrims. "Efforts are on for the safe return of the stranded devotees from Baltal," she informed.