STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha logs 512 new Covid cases, positivity rate jumps to 3.3 per cent

With the highest single day surge in the early days of fourth wave, health officials feared, the infection count will increase in the State that has eased almost all restrictions.

Published: 10th July 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Saturday logged 512 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day count in five months, taking the active cases to 2451. The test positivity rate (TPR) jumped to 3.35 per cent (pc) from 2.77 pc as 15,265 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Odisha is now among the top 10 states that are fuelling the fresh infections in the country.

Of the fresh cases spread across 22 districts, 59 were of the 0-18 years age group. While 300 were in quarantine, 212 were local contacts. Khurda topped the districts with 237 new cases, followed by 89 cases from Cuttack, 29 each from Puri and Sundargarh and 10 from Jajpur. The highest 1145 active cases are in Khurda, 443 in Cuttack and 104 in Sundargarh. Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur are the two districts, which do not have any active cases.

With the highest single-day surge in the early days of the fourth wave, health officials feared, the infection count will increase in the State that has eased almost all restrictions. Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra appealed to people to practice Covid appropriate behaviour. “Thankfully, the disease severity is negligible this time as we have vaccinated about 93 pc of the adult population with double doses,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 cases TPR Odisha Odisha covid cases
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp