Odisha logs 512 new Covid cases, positivity rate jumps to 3.3 per cent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Saturday logged 512 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day count in five months, taking the active cases to 2451. The test positivity rate (TPR) jumped to 3.35 per cent (pc) from 2.77 pc as 15,265 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Odisha is now among the top 10 states that are fuelling the fresh infections in the country.

Of the fresh cases spread across 22 districts, 59 were of the 0-18 years age group. While 300 were in quarantine, 212 were local contacts. Khurda topped the districts with 237 new cases, followed by 89 cases from Cuttack, 29 each from Puri and Sundargarh and 10 from Jajpur. The highest 1145 active cases are in Khurda, 443 in Cuttack and 104 in Sundargarh. Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur are the two districts, which do not have any active cases.

With the highest single-day surge in the early days of the fourth wave, health officials feared, the infection count will increase in the State that has eased almost all restrictions. Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra appealed to people to practice Covid appropriate behaviour. “Thankfully, the disease severity is negligible this time as we have vaccinated about 93 pc of the adult population with double doses,” he added.