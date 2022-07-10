Odisha woman dies by suicide after Kangaroo court punishes her paramour

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide on Friday after a youth, with whom she was reportedly having an affair, was humiliated and assaulted in a kangaroo court in Tentuliapalli village within Khalikote police limits. After getting information, police rescued the youth Susant Swain and arrested eight persons in this connection on Saturday. The woman’s body has been sent for postmortem.

The woman lived in the village while her husband works in Dubai. Villagers claimed that they noticed the 21-year-old Susant coming to her house late at the night for the past few days. On Thursday night, when they saw Susant with the woman, they locked the house outside.

On Friday, the villagers convened a meeting after dragging Susant out of the woman’s house. They reportedly blackened his face and had his head shaved before forcing Susant to walk the streets with a garland of shoes. As the news spread, the woman, fearing a similar ordeal and trauma, consumed pesticide and ended her life. She was rushed to Khalikote hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Following the incident, Susant filed a complaint with the police. Chhatrapur SDPO Gautam Kisan said police have arrested eight persons in connection with the incident. The woman’s body has been sent for autopsy and a case of unnatural death case registered. All accused were produced in court on Saturday.