Maoist cadre held near Tulsi reserve forest in Odisha 

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Maoist cadre Laxman Podiami (28) who was carrying a reward of `1 lakh announced by the Odisha government, was arrested from Tulsi reserve forest within Mathili police limits bordering Chhattisgarh, SP Nitesh Wadhwani said on Sunday.

Addressing media persons, Wadhwani said Laxman, a native of Chandametta village in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, was arrested on Saturday after SOG and DVF forces carried out a joint combing operation in the forest after receiving specific inputs. He was a party member of Mahupadar Local Guerrilla Squad (LGS) under the Dandakaranya special zonal committee(DKSZC) of CPI (Maoist). “Laxman had joined the outlawed Maoist outfit in 2017. Prior to his joining, he was a militia member and involved in many crimes in Malkangiri as well as Chhattisgarh.

His involvement in Maoist violence cases in Chhattisgarh is under verification. Chhattisgarh government has also declared cash reward against him,” the SP added.