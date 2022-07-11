Murmu’s nomination PM’s token of respect for Odisha: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Droupadi Murmu’s candidature for the President’s post is a token of affection and respect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Odia people, Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday. The Union Minister was on a one-day visit to Ganjam where he addressed a massive public meeting of party workers at Golanthara.

“On behalf of 4.5 crores Odias, I convey my gratitude to the Prime Minister for nominating tribal daughter Droupadi Murmu for the country’s highest constitutional post,” said Pradhan. Odisha has been made the development laboratory of Union Government led by the Prime Minister, he said and exhorted BJP workers to take Narendra Modi’s welfare programmes to each household. “Modi hai toh mumkin hai,” he told the BJP workers’ gathering, organised to celebrate eight years of the Modi Government.

He said the people of Odisha have benefitted immensely under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat, Souvagya Yojana, Jal Jeevan programme, Ujjwala scheme and other central schemes. Huge funds have been provided to Odisha during the last eight years for the development of road, railway and airport sectors, he added.

He said the long-standing demand of the people of Ganjam for the establishment of an airport at Berhampur will be fulfilled by Modi Government soon after State Government provides land for the purpose. Once the airport comes up, it would benefit the people of Ganjam and enhance the economy of the region.

“To make Odisha developed and give jobs to every youth, we have to make Odisha Modimaya,” he said.

Pradhan also dedicated the new boys’ hostel of IISER, visited the campus and planted saplings. He hoped that IISER will promote science in the country. He visited the Tara Tarini shrine and offered prayer to the Goddess. Earlier, he was accorded a grand reception at several places in Ganjam by BJP activists.

