STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha bans entry of journalists to schools, Pradhan says 'inappropriate'

BJP MP Aparajta Sarangi, who is well known for her work as the state's school and mass education secretary, said she was surprised with the directive.

Published: 11th July 2022 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: The Odisha government has banned the entry of journalists to schools in some areas after news channels showed how students were poor in mathematics, triggering a political row.

Hitting out at the state government over its decision, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the press, which is the fourth pillar of democracy, cannot be stopped from entering a public institution.

The Dhenkanal District Education Officer (DEO) on Saturday directed Block Education Officers and school headmasters not to allow unauthorised entry of journalists into schools and classrooms, and to report such matters to the police.

A similar directive was also issued in the Kendrapara district. The government's move came after some news channels showed how students were in mathematics -- with class 5 pupils unable to recollect simple tables, official sources said.

"It is inappropriate to impose restrictions on media's entry into school campuses. In a democratic setup, a school is a public institution. Media should not create disturbance in the process of learning, but the fourth pillar of democracy cannot be denied entry into campuses for the purpose of collecting news," Pradhan said.

BJP MP Aparajta Sarangi, who is well known for her work as the state's school and mass education secretary, said she was surprised with the directive.

"It is unfortunate and the order should be withdrawn immediately," she said. Senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray said it was not the first time that such restrictions were imposed on journalists.

"They are yet to get entry into the assembly in the name of COVID-19. Journalists have been denied entry to the state secretariat for two years and also the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack," he said.

Defending the government, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said the press has the right to highlight wrongs, but reporters of some web portals were entering campuses without permission and disturbing the atmosphere of the schools. Different journalist associations in the state also opposed the move, demanding its roll back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Odisha
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp