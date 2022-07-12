STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Need policy to scale up aquaculture output: Odisha Fisheries minister Ranendra Pratap Swain

He said that the State which stood fourth in terms of aquaculture production in the country and the total production was 9.91 lakh tonnes during last financial year.

Published: 12th July 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister RP Swain, Ranendra Pratap Swain

Odisha minister RP Swain (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) Ranendra Pratap Swain underscored the need for policy changes and more funding towards research and development (R&D) to scale up aquaculture for the socio-economical development of fish farmers.

Addressing a seminar on 'Diversified aquaculture with special focus to Genetically Improved Farmed Tilapia (GIFT)' here on Monday on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of Marine Product Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and silver jubilee of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA) in association with FARD, the Minister said that the State which stood fourth in terms of aquaculture production in the country and the total production was 9.91 lakh tonnes during last financial year.

"Seafood exports from Odisha touched record Rs 4,560 crore last year and all credit goes to the farmers, hatchery operators, feed manufacturers, exporters, researchers and workers who contributed for the fish production and exports," Swain said.

He added that it is time to learn from diversified aquaculture from other countries such as Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China and even our neighbour Bangladesh where they grow more than 50 varieties of fish.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranendra Pratap Swain RP Swain Odisha Aquaculture Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp