Villagers stage three-hour protest outside NALCO smelter plant in Odisha

Villagers affected by NALCO staged a three-hour long dharna in front of the smelter plant on Monday, seeking fulfillment of various demands, employment and peripheral development.

Published: 12th July 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Nalco’s smelter plant(File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Villagers affected by NALCO staged a three-hour-long dharna (protest) in front of the smelter plant on Monday, seeking fulfillment of various demands, employment and peripheral development. Led by Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo, the agitators submitted a memorandum to NALCO officials and warned to intensify the stir if their concerns are not addressed. NALCO officials said the strike had no impact on production at the smelter plant as it was staged outside the plant premises.

Sources said among other things, the villagers demanded jobs for all those affected by the plant, more CSR activities in peripheral villages, the appointment of ITI-trained land oustees in NALCO and filling up all vacancies. The dharna ended on a peaceful note.

