STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

East Coast Railway to run Puri-Nuagaon Road special train from July 20

As announced by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to introduce Puri-Nuagaon Road passenger special from July 20.

Published: 13th July 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As announced by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to introduce Puri-Nuagaon Road passenger special from July 20. As per the schedule, the passenger special will leave Puri at 7:50 pm and on the return direction it will leave Nuagaon Road at 8:10 am.

It has stoppages at Malatipatpur, Janakideipur, Sakhigopal, Birpurusottampur, Jenapur, Delang, Kanas Road, Motari, Haripur Gram, Khurda Road, Khurda Town, Begunia, Rajsunakhala, Bolagarh Town, Bolagarh Road, Nayagarh Town and Mahipur between Puri and Nuagaon Road.

Consequent upon the introduction of Puri-Nuagaon Road passenger special, it has also been decided to revise the timings of Bhubaneswar-Nuagaon Road passenger special from July 21. This train will leave from Bhubaneswar at 10.20 am instead of 9.25 am and will arrive at Nuagaon Road at 1 pm instead of 12.15 pm.

Meanwhile, the ECoR has decided to run passenger special trains. Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Visakhapatnam passenger special will run from Visakhapatnam from July 15 and from Rayagada from July 16 onwards by replacing Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Visakhapatnam temporary express.

Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam passenger special will run from July 15 and from Palasa from July 16 onwards by replacing Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam temporary express. Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special will start from July 15 and from Kirandul from July 16 by replacing Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam temporary express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
East Coast Railway Puri Nuagaon Road train Ashwini Vaishnaw
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp