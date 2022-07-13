East Coast Railway to run Puri-Nuagaon Road special train from July 20

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As announced by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to introduce Puri-Nuagaon Road passenger special from July 20. As per the schedule, the passenger special will leave Puri at 7:50 pm and on the return direction it will leave Nuagaon Road at 8:10 am.

It has stoppages at Malatipatpur, Janakideipur, Sakhigopal, Birpurusottampur, Jenapur, Delang, Kanas Road, Motari, Haripur Gram, Khurda Road, Khurda Town, Begunia, Rajsunakhala, Bolagarh Town, Bolagarh Road, Nayagarh Town and Mahipur between Puri and Nuagaon Road.

Consequent upon the introduction of Puri-Nuagaon Road passenger special, it has also been decided to revise the timings of Bhubaneswar-Nuagaon Road passenger special from July 21. This train will leave from Bhubaneswar at 10.20 am instead of 9.25 am and will arrive at Nuagaon Road at 1 pm instead of 12.15 pm.

Meanwhile, the ECoR has decided to run passenger special trains. Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Visakhapatnam passenger special will run from Visakhapatnam from July 15 and from Rayagada from July 16 onwards by replacing Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Visakhapatnam temporary express.

Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam passenger special will run from July 15 and from Palasa from July 16 onwards by replacing Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam temporary express. Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special will start from July 15 and from Kirandul from July 16 by replacing Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam temporary express.