JEE Mains 2022 result: Deevyanshu Malu emerges Odisha topper

Deevyanshu’s twin brother Deeptanshu secured 99.93 NTA score in the JEE (main) Session-I. 

Published: 13th July 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Deevyanshu Malu

Deevyanshu Malu (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Deevyanshu Malu from KIIT International School, a constituent of KIIT Group of Institutions, has emerged the State topper of JEE (Main) 2022 session-1, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. Deevyanshu scored 99.98 percentile in the exam.

Deevyanshu's twin brother Deeptanshu secured 99.93 NTA score in the JEE (main) Session-I.  KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta who congratulated the students said more than 10 students from the school cleared the test with flying colours. 

On the other hand, three students from Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas also scored over 91 percentile in the exam. They are Adarsh Sahu from OAV Jhargaon in Mayurbhanj, Anurag Mohapatra from OAV Jamakani in Sonepur and Hemant Behera of OAV Salapada in Keonjhar.

 As many as 14 students from Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana and UP secured 100 percentile.

