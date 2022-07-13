STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha cash van heist: Nuapada police arrest five persons

Published: 13th July 2022 07:32 AM

Nuapada police with the recovered cash at the press meet

Nuapada police with the recovered cash at the press meet. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Days after a cash van carrying Rs 57 lakh was hijacked in Khariar, Nuapada police arrested five persons in this connection on Tuesday. The arrests were made after a police complaint was filed by the custodian of the CMS Company Van, Tuladhar Majhi, on the day of the incident.

The accused include van driver Jayaram Majhi, his cousin Netrananda Majhi (45) and wife Bishaka (40), and nephews Iswar and Bhujabal. Jayaram, a native of Chindaguda village within Khariar police limits, was nabbed from his sister's place at Chhata Pateipada village  in Komna. 

Addressing mediapersons, SP Pratyush Diwakar confirmed that apart from the driver, four of his family members involved in planning the theft were also arrested. "A special team, led by Nuapada and Khariar SDPOs, was formed after an FIR was lodged. A manhunt was launched. During the course of investigation, the team conducted raids at several places and nabbed the accused. Police has also recovered Rs 55,76,750 out of the total `57 lakhs stolen from the van," he said.

As per reports, on July 6, four persons including two bank staffs, a security guard and accused driver Jayaram Majhi were out to refill several ATMs of State Bank of India in the area when the latter after distracting the staffs, hijacked the van and fled the spot.

Subsequently, Majhi abandoned the cash van near Bharuakani forest in Khariar from where he first walked up to some distance by foot, took lift on a bicycle and then an auto and reached his sister’s house in Komna and was hiding there.

