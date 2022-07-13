STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha reports a COVID-19 death after two months

Health department bulletin said the deceased, a 78-year-old man of Bhubaneswar, who was also suffering from acute sub dural hemorrhage with brain stem bleed and acute kidney injury.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the continued surge, Odisha reported one COVID-19 death after a gap of over two months. This was the first COVID fatality in the ongoing fourth wave. The last death was reported on May 2.

Health department bulletin said the deceased, a 78-year-old man of Bhubaneswar, who was also suffering from acute sub dural hemorrhage with brain stem bleed, acute kidney injury (AKI) with shock and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at a Covid hospital. 

"The patient was a known case of hypertension and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BHP) and had undergone cardiac stenting. With this, the cumulative death toll in the pandemic rose to 9127," the bulletin stated.

The State recorded more than 500 new cases for the fourth consecutive day pushing the test positivity rate (TPR) to 3.5 per cent. Of the 509 fresh cases from 26 districts, 52 were in the 0-18 years age group. 

Khurda topped the list with maximum 200 cases, followed by 110 from Cuttack, 49 from Sundargarh, 14 from Puri and 10 from Jajpur. The TPR was highest 11.9 pc in Khurda, 8.7 pc in Sundargarh, 8.6 pc in Cuttack, 6.6 pc in Puri and 6.3 pc in Boudh.  

With this, the active cases soared to 3135 even as 404 patients recovered in last 24 hours. Khurda, Cuttack, Sambalpur and Puri have 90 per cent of the active cases and barring Sundargarh and Sambalpur, most of the new cases were from coastal and urban areas of the State.

Director of Public Health Dr. Niranjan Mishra said this time the cases are from urban localities and only 31 people have remained in hospital isolation. While 25 among them are in the ICU after their condition deteriorated, the remaining six are in general wards with no major symptoms, he added. 

