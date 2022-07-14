Fake currency racket busted in Jujumura, 2 held

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch along with Sambalpur police busted a fake currency racket and seized counterfeit currencies of over Rs 15 lakh on Wednesday. Two persons were arrested in connection with printing and circulation of the counterfeit currency.The accused have been identified as Podar Prasad Sahu (28) of village Nua Adhapada (Jalipada) and Janmajaya Bagh (32) of Burda, both under Jujumura police limits in the district.

According to reports, acting on reliable information, the STF detected a case of illegal business of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) running at village Nua Adhapada under Jujumura police limits. Subsequently, the STF with the help of Sambalpur district police, conducted a raid following which the two accused persons were arrested from a Jana Seva Kendra for possession of huge quantity of counterfeit currency notes on Wednesday.

During search, the team also seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs 15,12,500 including 2865 notes in Rs 500 denomination and 400 notes in Rs 200 denomination. Other incriminating articles were also seized from their possession.

A case has been registered under Sections 489-A,489-B,489-C,489-D and 120(B) of IPC at Bargarh PS. DIG, STF, Jai Narayan Pankaj said, “the arrested duo is not directly linked with the fake currency racket identified in Barpali. However, they were printing fake currencies and supplying it by themselves. We are currently ascertaining where they were supplying these currencies and for how long they have been doing so. Further investigation is underway.”Recently on July 7, the STF along with Bargarh police had busted another fake currency racket and seized counterfeit currencies of Rs 14,29,500 besides arresting two persons.

