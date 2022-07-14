STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NGT team inspects Mahanadi riverbed near Cuttack

The team inspected nearly three-kilometre stretch of the river upstream of Jobra Barrage which has been reclaimed by sand filling.

Published: 14th July 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Mahanadi River (Photo | EPS)

Mahanadi River (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A seven-member expert committee constituted by National Green Tribunal (NGT) made a field visit and reviewed the Mahanadi upstream of Jobra Barrage here to ensure enforcement of applicable rules to prevent irreversible damage to the river's floodplain and associated issues relating to the ecology, hydrology, environment and bio-diversity.

The team inspected nearly three-kilometre stretch of the river upstream of Jobra Barrage which has been reclaimed by sand filling. The committee members also interacted with Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and CMC Commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, water resources officials and the petitioners accompanying the team.

The committee included former Expert Member of NGT Prof. PC Mishra, eminent ecologist and environmentalist Prof. CR Babu, Prof. KC Patra from NIT-Rourkela, Prof. AK Lohani from National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, Central Pollution Control Board member NK Biswal, Central Water Commission member Amaresh Pal Singh and nominee from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change PG Mahanta.

The committee which conducted the review will next recommend steps required for protecting the floodplain zone and the environment, and will submit its report to NGT which has fixed September 7 for further hearing on the case.

Some social activists including Pradip Kumar Patnaik had filed petition alleging that the administration violating the NGT norms and Orissa High Court order has reclaimed 424 acre of land by filling sand causing hindrance to free flow of water in the river.

Reclaiming of the river bed which was part of an attempt to monetise the vast stretch for a proposed riverfront improvement project has caused damage to the environment and the riverine ecosystem, alleged the petition.Tribunal had earlier constituted a five-member expert committee to assess the impact of the State government’s proposal for riverfront improvement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jobra Barrage Mahanadi river NGT Ministry of Environment
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp