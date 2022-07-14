Odisha government to auction 15 major and 16 minor mineral blocks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After successful auction of 37 mining blocks, the State government has initiated the process for auction of another 15 major mineral and 16 minor mineral blocks.

Steel and Mines minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick who received the first ever national level award Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar for Odisha from Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 6th National conclave on mines and minerals in New Delhi on Tuesday told mediapersons here that the State bagged the first prize of Rs 3 crore in Category-I for best performing State in taking initiative in exploration, auction and operationalisation of mines.

Mallick said that the the Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar given away in three categories and Odisha received the second prize of Rs 2 crore in Category II.

The Panchpatmali central and north block bauxite mines of National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) in Koraput district have been conferred with 5-star rating by the Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi for sustainable mining.

Of the 37 mineral blocks auctioned so far include 22 mines whose mining leases expired on March 31, 2020. Three more mining leases expired by May 2020. The State government has executed lease deed of 22 mines.

The Minister said that geological survey report of the 15 major and 16 minor blocks have been prepared and final touches are being given for inviting tenders for these blocks.

BHUBANESWAR: After successful auction of 37 mining blocks, the State government has initiated the process for auction of another 15 major mineral and 16 minor mineral blocks. Steel and Mines minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick who received the first ever national level award Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar for Odisha from Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 6th National conclave on mines and minerals in New Delhi on Tuesday told mediapersons here that the State bagged the first prize of Rs 3 crore in Category-I for best performing State in taking initiative in exploration, auction and operationalisation of mines. Mallick said that the the Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar given away in three categories and Odisha received the second prize of Rs 2 crore in Category II. The Panchpatmali central and north block bauxite mines of National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) in Koraput district have been conferred with 5-star rating by the Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi for sustainable mining. Of the 37 mineral blocks auctioned so far include 22 mines whose mining leases expired on March 31, 2020. Three more mining leases expired by May 2020. The State government has executed lease deed of 22 mines. The Minister said that geological survey report of the 15 major and 16 minor blocks have been prepared and final touches are being given for inviting tenders for these blocks.