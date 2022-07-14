Protesting mining, villagers attack JSW workers, 4 hurt

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Security has been tightened in Khatkurbahal village in Kutra block of Sundargarh district following a tussle between JSW’s mining personnel and the villagers on Tuesday. Four workers sustained injuries though no arrests have been made.

Sources said, the villagers on June 25, had stopped excavation operation at the company’s dolomite and limestone mines at Khatkurbahal alleging private lands being illegally encroached, heavy mine blasting and pollution causing threat to families of adjacent households, reduction of ground water table and lack of employment opportunities to local youths.

After around 10 days, when the company personnel resumed operations, the villagers again warned them to stop work and settle their grievances first.However, on Tuesday, when blasting began in the mines, about 500 angry villagers reportedly attacked the mining personnel leaving four JSW workers injured. They also partially damaged mining equipment and a temporary company office.

The villagers complained heavy blasting was carried out without warning as the adjacent houses have developed huge cracks and flying stones threatening their lives.They also alleged, despite complaints, none of the company officials is paying heed to their grievances. Fearing further escalation of tension, a platoon of police force has been deployed at Khatkurbahal and seven cases were registered.

Rajgangpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shashank Sekhar Beura on Wednesday said, police force has been deployed and cases have been registered against the villagers on complaints of the company officials. “Investigation is underway though no arrests have been made,” Beura added.

Incidentally, for expansion of mining operation the JSW cement plant in Kutra block has proposed further acquisition of 248.88 acres at Khatkurbahal and Phalsakani villages of Khatkurbahal Gram Panchayat. But, the villagers have been opposing the move.

Earlier, on June 5, office of Sundargarh Collector had abruptly cancelled the public hearing on SIA (Social Impact Assessment) report for acquisition of land at Khatkurbahal and Phalsakani fearing serious law and order situation.

The hearing was scheduled for June 6. The JSW Cement Ltd after acquiring the Shiva Cement Ltd (SCL) in Kutra block has got ownership of SCL’s cement plant and the Khatkurbahal dolomite and limestone mines.

