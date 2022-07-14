STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains hit normal life in urban areas of Odisha's Koraput district

District emergency department sources informed that about 20 mm average rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Published: 14th July 2022 08:25 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Incessant rains for last five days across Koraput district have brought life to a grinding halt for locals, specially in Jeypore town, as most residential areas remained waterlogged reportedly due to poor planning of urban localities.

Sources said with average 30 mm rainfall almost every day in Jeypore, most low lying areas like New Street, Parabeda, Power house and Jayanagar remained flooded. Residents attributed the problem to lack of proper planning, poor drainage and construction of illegal structures.

In border areas of Koraput, traffic remained disrupted with Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. Sources said water level in Kolab, Saberi and other rivers increased. District emergency department sources informed that about 20 mm average rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the district administration has asked block officials of Borigumma, Kundra, Kotpad and Jeypore  to be alert in the event of emergency-like situation.

