STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rs 640 crore crop insurance claim of 2021 Kharif season pending for disbursal: Odisha minister

Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said Rs 723.81 crore out of the total estimated crop insurance claim Rs 1363.26 crore for 2021 kharif season have been released.

Published: 14th July 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister Atanu Nayak

Odisha minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Bargarh farmers are crying foul over rejection of claims for crop insurance by a private insurance company, the State government on Wednesday informed the Assembly that claims amounting to Rs 374.2 crore are pending for disbursal.

Replying to a question of BJP MLA Mohan Majhi, Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said Rs 723.81 crore out of the total estimated crop insurance claim Rs 1363.26 crore for 2021 kharif season have been released and Rs 639.46 crore is pending for disbursal.

Over 20.33 lakh applicants will benefit after disbursement of the crop insurance claims. He said the insurance companies have been instructed to settle the claims of eligible farmers in identified gram panchayats.

Of the highest estimated claims of Rs 421.13 crore in Bargarh district, the Minister said crop insurance claims amounting Rs 46.93 crore have been released under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). Around 84,775 applicants has benefited.

The second highest claim amounting Rs 164 crore is pending in Balangir district followed by Sambalpur with Rs 47 crore. Giving year-wise break up, the Minister said over 39.47 lakh out of 49.62 lakh applications were found ineligible in 2019-20 while over 81.17 lakh out of 97.6 lakh application enrolled claiming crop insurance in 2020-21 got rejected.

Surprisingly, all the 1,72,129 applications of Angul district were found ineligible for 2019-20 while only one out of 4,12,892 applications received crop insurance claims.Similarly, all applications enroled under PMBFY for 2020-21 in Boudh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapada and Sonepur were found ineligible by the crop insurance companies.

The Minister said that technical process to integrate the PMFBY portal with Krushak Odisha Portal is underway and talks are on with the Central government for preparing a detailed guideline for accessing crop damage through satellite imagery. These innovative steps will give an accurate count of the crop damage due to calamities and number of farmers eligible to get crop insurance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Fasal Bima Yojana Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak Crop insurance 2021 Kharif season
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp