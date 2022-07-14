Senior IFS officer Debidutta Biswal appointed as Odisha's new Head of Forest Force
As per the notification of the General Administration department Biswal will serve as the PCCF with effect from the date of his joining to the promotional post.
Published: 14th July 2022 07:56 AM | Last Updated: 14th July 2022 07:56 AM | A+A A-
BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has appointed senior IFS officer Debidutta Biswal as the new Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF). Biswal has been appointed to the post of PCCF and HoFF following retirement of incumbent PCCF Sisir Kumar Ratho.
As per the notification of the General Administration department Biswal will serve as the PCCF with effect from the date of his joining to the promotional post. Prior to this appointment, the 1988 batch IFS officer had been serving as Director of Mines since July 2020.
He has also served as the Special Secretary in the Forest and Environment department and member secretary of Odisha State Pollution Control Board.