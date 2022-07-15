Body of croc attack victim recovered

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Half-eaten body of a fisherman, apparently killed by a crocodile, was found on the banks of Gobari river on Wednesday evening, once again triggering the man-animal conflict in the coastal region of the district.

Nagamani Mallick (62), a native of Kiarabanka village under Mahakalapada forest range is believed to have been dragged by a crocodile while he was fishing on Tuesday. There has been a rise in crocodile attacks in villages around Bhitarkanika National Park and nearby areas, with four persons killed and five injured in last two months.

The recent attacks have made villagers wary of venturing into rivers and creeks. Crocodiles have been spotted in villages along the riverside such as Aul, Rajkanika, Pattamundai, Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks in Kendrapara district. The crocodiles have also made their way to far away water bodies of Chandabali and Tihidi block in Bhadrak district.

JD Pati, DFO of Bhitarkanika National Park said villagers have been warned against entering rivers, creeks and other water bodies infested with crocodiles.

