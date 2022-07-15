STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Body of croc attack victim recovered

Nagamani Mallick (62), a native of Kiarabanka village under Mahakalapada forest range is believed to have been dragged by a crocodile while he was fishing on Tuesday.

Published: 15th July 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Half-eaten body of a fisherman, apparently killed by a crocodile, was found on the banks of Gobari river on Wednesday evening, once again triggering the man-animal conflict in the coastal region of the district. 

Nagamani Mallick (62), a native of Kiarabanka village under Mahakalapada forest range is believed to have been dragged by a crocodile while he was fishing on Tuesday. There has been a rise in crocodile attacks in villages around Bhitarkanika National Park and nearby areas, with four persons killed and five injured in last two months.

The recent attacks have made villagers wary of venturing into rivers and creeks. Crocodiles have been spotted in villages along the riverside such as Aul, Rajkanika, Pattamundai, Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks in Kendrapara district. The crocodiles have also made their way to far away water bodies of  Chandabali and Tihidi block in Bhadrak district.

JD Pati, DFO of Bhitarkanika National Park said villagers have been warned against entering rivers, creeks and other water bodies infested with crocodiles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp