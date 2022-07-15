Man beheads wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL: In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife on Thursday night in Dhenkanal district's Chandrasekharpur village on suspicion of having an extramarital relationship.

The accused Nakaphodi Majhi walked towards the police station with his wife Safala Majhi's (45) severed head in his hands. While he was going to surrender, the locals caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. Police have detained the accused and have seized the weapon of offence from him.

Police's initial investigation suggests Majhi killed his wife by slitting her throat and then he beheaded her. The couple have two sons and they are staying outside the village.

"A case has been registered and investigation was carried out on the spot. Further probe is continuing into the matter," said a police officer.

