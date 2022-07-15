STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Man beheads wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Odisha

Police's initial investigation suggests Majhi killed his wife by slitting her throat and then he beheaded her.

Published: 15th July 2022 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL: In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife on Thursday night in Dhenkanal district's Chandrasekharpur village on suspicion of having an extramarital relationship.

The accused Nakaphodi Majhi walked towards the police station with his wife Safala Majhi's (45) severed head in his hands. While he was going to surrender, the locals caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. Police have detained the accused and have seized the weapon of offence from him.

Police's initial investigation suggests Majhi killed his wife by slitting her throat and then he beheaded her. The couple have two sons and they are staying outside the village.

"A case has been registered and investigation was carried out on the spot. Further probe is continuing into the matter," said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
extramarital affair beheading wife Dhenkanal Odisha
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp