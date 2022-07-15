Odisha's rainfall deficit at just one per cent now

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The rainfall deficit in Odisha which was looming large till last month has been reduced to just 1 per cent between June and July 14. The State received 45 per cent excess rainfall than its average between July 1 and 13 which reduced the deficit significantly.

The weather experts attributed the increase in rainfall activity in the State to the two back to back low pressure areas on July 4 and 9. The rainfall deficit was 40 per cent between June 1 and 30. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha received 341.1 mm rainfall between June and July 14 as compared to 345.5 mm which it normally receives during the same period.

Seventeen districts received normal rainfall, seven recorded deficient and six witnessed excess rainfall in the last 44 days. Khurda is among the seven districts to receive deficit rainfall (23 per cent) between June and July 14.

Meanwhile, the national weather forecaster said on Thursday that the low pressure area which had formed on July 9 lies over north Odisha and neighbourhood. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall (70 mm to 200 mm) at a few places in seven districts on Friday and at isolated places in eight districts on Saturday under the influence of the system.

Squally weather with gusty surface winds reaching 45 km per hr to 55 kmper hr is likely to prevail over sea off Odisha coast, adjoining west-central and north-west Bay of Bengal till Saturday. The IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into the sea for next two days.

"Under the influence of the low pressure area, Chakapada in Kandhamal district received 140 mm rainfall and Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda got 110 mm in the last 24 hours," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

BETWEEN JUNE-JULY 14

Odisha received 341.1 mm rainfall

17 districts got normal rainfall

7 districts recorded deficit rain

6 got excess rainfall

