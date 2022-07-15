STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police focus on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border as Maoist stronghold shifts

It was also decided to set up more security camps along the bordering areas of the two states and enhance intelligence sharing between them to curb the Maoist menace.

Maoists

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Maoist stronghold shifting from the Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri, Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police have planned to intensify operations in the bordering areas of the two States.

In a joint coordination meeting held in Raipur on Thursday, Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police, Border Security Force (BSF) and CRPF officers decided to intensify joint operations in Tulasi Dongri area and Sunabeda forests along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

It was also decided to set up more security camps along the bordering areas of the two states and enhance intelligence sharing between them to curb the Maoist menace. Besides, it was decided to hold regular meetings between SPs and the police officers of the bordering areas.

Senior officers of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, BSF, CRPF and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were present in the meeting. Of the total Maoists operating in Odisha, about 75 per cent are natives of Chhattisgarh.

Last month, three CRPF personnel were ambushed during an exchange of fire with the Maoists in Patdhara reserve forest in Nuapada district. The police suspect they had crossed over to Odisha from Chhattisgarh.

