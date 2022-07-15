STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saveri swelling, admin ready with evacuation plans

In river Saveri, water level has risen one feet more as heavy rains pounded the upper catchment areas in Bhadrachalam, Telangana.

Published: 15th July 2022

Inundated low-lying areas of Motu tehsil

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  As river Saveri in Motu tehsil continues to swell owing to incessant rains for days, people residing in low-lying areas under Kalimela and Podia block limits are in a state of alert to move to safer places if the situation aggravates. At the same time, communication on NH 326 remained snapped for the fourth consecutive day between Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh due to 7 ft high water flowing on Goikur bridge.

In river Saveri, water level has risen one feet more as heavy rains pounded the upper catchment areas in Bhadrachalam, Telangana. Due to Polavaram project of AP government, back water from Godavari river is gushing into Saveri raising possibility of flood in Motu area if rain continues.

Collector Vishal Singh, speaking to TNIE informed, water level in Saveri is on the rise due to flooding at Godavari basin. “Though there is no threat for next one or two days, an evacuation list has already been prepared for the people residing in low areas under Kalimela and Podia blocks. The tehsildars and BDOs have been asked to get ready for evacuation if situation arises,” Singh said. A total of 84 persons and 28 children under Podia block will be evacuated as per the proposed evacuation plan of the administration.

While 41 persons from Girkanpali village are in the list, 32 from Bojaguda village and 11 from MV-57 village in Podia block will be shifted to temporary shelters if need arises, Podia block development officer said. Meanwhile, Malkangiri has received an average 49.79 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours. However, situation across the district  remains normal with rain water in low lying bridges flowing below the danger mark.

