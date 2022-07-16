Diarrhoea runs rampage in Odisha's Rayagada district, five die in a day

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Diarrhoea has claimed six lives - five reported in last 24 hours - with its outbreak spreading tentacles in six villages of Kashipur block of Rayagada district. The water-borne disease is believed to have started from Maliguda village due to consumption of contaminated water and soon spread to Dudukabahal, Tikiri, Gobrighati, Routghati and Jalakhura, reportedly affecting more than 35 persons.

Sources said that 12 patients were brought to Tikiri and Kashipur community health centres (CHC) but rest were reportedly being treated by quacks of their respective villages. The deceased were identified as Sorojini Jhodia, Dhoba Majhi, Kanja Jhadia,Uludi Jhadia and a minor boy Dhaba Nayak. All of them perished at Tikiri CHC.

Until now, no health team has visited the diarrhoea-affected villages to take stock of the situation. On Friday, four persons of Dudukabahal village were brought to Kashipur CHC but two patients had to be shifted to Rayagada hospital as their condition deteriorated.

However, Dr. Janmejaya Das, in-charge of Kashipur Community Health Centre said that a health team has been sent to the affected villages with necessary medical supplies on Friday.

Senior health officials including the CDMO who were on an official tour to Bhubaneswar, returned on Friday and convened a meeting to review the situation. Anganwadi workers have since been mobilised to the affected areas to stabilise the situation.

Sources of district health office said that before the onset of monsoon, halazone tablets and other medicines were distributed among the villagers in the block. Every year, Kashipur reports deaths due to waterborne diseases.

Though health centres in the block have been upgraded, healthcare services suffer due to scarcity of health staff including doctors and pharmacists as well as absence of diagnostic services. The Tikiri CHC caters to 15 panchayats but runs with a homeopath and pharmacist.

Diarrhoea Spread

Six villages of Kashipur block affected, six dead

As many as 35 persons have been affected, 12 admitted to hospitals

Health team and anganwadi workers sent to affected villages

