Water level rising in Odisha's major reservoirs due to rains

WATER levels in the major reservoirs of the State are rising due to the recent showers triggered by a low pressure system formed on July 9.

Published: 16th July 2022

Floodwater being released from Hirakud dam.

Hirakud dam (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Water levels in the major reservoirs of the State are rising due to the recent showers triggered by a low pressure system formed on July 9.

According to the department of Water Resources, major reservoirs like Hirakud, upper Indravati, lower Indravati, upper Kolab, Balimela, Machkund and Salandi recorded a rise in water level on Friday. Hirakud dam’s water level stood at 603.77 ft against the optimum  level of 630 ft on Friday. So far, water level has not crossed the danger mark in any river of the State.

The authorities are keeping a close watch as the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Angul, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh districts on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Nuapada, Bargarh and seven other districts on Sunday. In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, Hemgir in Sundargarh received 160 mm rainfall.

